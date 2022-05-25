Service at Pyramid Hill today in remembrance of locals who died because of COVID-19

The seven-day case rate is at 101.4 per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate is above 10%.

It is still estimated that the vast majority of cases are going unreported, according to the Butler County General Health District’s latest COVID-19 report.

Transmission levels are not actionable indicators for the general public and most institutions, but they are for healthcare facilities, according to the county COVID-19 report. The community level, which are the guidelines for the general public, remains at a low level because the community indicator puts far more emphasis on hospitalizations and utilization of healthcare resources as a measurement of the true burden of COVID-19 on the community, according to the county health department.

Reports coming into the health department, hospitalizations remain stable at a relatively low weekly rate, and the last reported Butler County death was recorded on April 29, according to the state health department.

So far in 2022, more than 6,700 Ohio residents have died as a result of the COVID0-19 virus, which includes more than 200 Butler Cunty residents, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Since the onset of the pandemic, 38,590 Ohioans (including 1,158 Butler County residents) have died due to the virus, according to the state.

Kettering Health Hamilton President Paul Hoover will speak at today’s remembrance set for 6:30 p.m.

More than 7.3 million Ohioans, which includes more than 232,000 Butler County residents, have started the COVID-19 vaccination process. More than 6.8 million statewide, and more than 216,000 in the county have completed the initial inoculation process.

There are two booster shots available, and 3.57 million Ohioans and 104,797 Butler County residents, have received the first booster shot.

Masks will not be required as it will be an outdoor event, according to hospital officials.

IF YOU GO

What: Kettering Health Hamilton hosts a service of remembrance for those lost to COVID-19 in Hamilton and Butler County.

Speaker: Kettering Health Hamilton President Paul Hoover

When: 6:30 p.m. today

Where: Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

COVID-19 FACTS & FIGURES

Here is a yearly breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020:

2020: 13,621 in Ohio, 402 in Butler County

2021: 18,266 in Ohio, 554 in Butler County

2022: 6,703 (through May 11) in Ohio, 402 (through April 29) in Butler County

Source: Ohio Department of Health