Sentencing postponed for man charged with breaking Jack Daniel statue, stealing liquor in Hamilton

Wright faces a maximum of 30 months in prison.

He walked into Noonan’s Party Store at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 13 and attempted to steal a bottle of liquor, according to Hamilton police. He was told to put the down bottle and leave, but he went outside and broke off the leg of a statue of Jack Daniel and returned screaming and threatening employees, said owner Tom Noonan.

Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in a CVS parking lot and was eventually apprehended by officers, but not before he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.

Damage estimated to the store’s inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including to the door, statue leg and police cruiser, according to the police report.

Noonan said he expects to repair Daniel’s leg after it’s released by the Hamilton police department. The leg is evidence because it allegedly was used to threaten his employees, he said.

Noonan said he has attended the court hearings and looks forward to seeing how the case is resolved.