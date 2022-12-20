Crowds gathered as crews moved historic train depot

Over 100 people gathered in downtown Hamilton early Tuesday morning to watch as crews moved the former CSX depot about 1,000 feet north to its new location at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Maple Street.
The Wolfe House and Building Movers’ crew was set to begin transporting the two-story building up the road at 8:30 a.m. and finished just before 10:00 a.m. As of 11:30 a.m., the depot is sitting near it already-laid foundation, where it will be removed from its chassis and permanently attached to its new site.
The move marks the start of a new chapter for the historic, decommissioned train depot. The city has committed to spending $2 million on the building’s move and its needed restoration — two things that officials hope will attract a restaurant, bar or other business to the location, which would spruce up Maple Street’s economy, in turn.
The rest of the depot, a longer one-story building that was previously attached, will be moved and reattached to the two-story building early next year.
This specific project has been in the works since 2020, when the city learned of CSX’s plans to demolish the train depot. In response, Mayor Pat Moeller wrote an open letter to the train conglomerate asking that it consider handing the building over to Hamilton.
“Give the train station to the city,” Moeller wrote in an open letter. “We will secure it. We will find groups to preserve it. Or, give it to an historic preservation group who will restore it.”
Preserving and restoring the old train depot, which in its day was a brief stop for U.S. presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, has received support from prominent city organizations, including the Hamilton Community Foundation and the Citizens for Historic and Preservation Services.
