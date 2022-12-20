Crowds gathered as crews moved historic train depot

The Wolfe House and Building Movers’ crew was set to begin transporting the two-story building up the road at 8:30 a.m. and finished just before 10:00 a.m. As of 11:30 a.m., the depot is sitting near it already-laid foundation, where it will be removed from its chassis and permanently attached to its new site.

The move marks the start of a new chapter for the historic, decommissioned train depot. The city has committed to spending $2 million on the building’s move and its needed restoration — two things that officials hope will attract a restaurant, bar or other business to the location, which would spruce up Maple Street’s economy, in turn.