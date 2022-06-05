journal-news logo
Search for Kara Hyde, missing Hamilton woman, continues

Another search for missing Hamilton woman Kara Hyde occurred June 5, 2022. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO

Another search for missing Hamilton woman Kara Hyde occurred June 5, 2022. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO

By Jessica Hart, WCPO
HAMILTON — A Hamilton mother continues to search for her daughter and needs more volunteer searchers.

Kara Hyde went missing in December. She was last seen at her mother’s house in Hamilton. Since her disappearance, Kara’s mother, Lisa Hyde, has been organizing searches to look for her daughter.

“We got to keep continuing these searches because she has to be found,” Lisa said.

A group of searchers met outside Jay’s Furniture Sunday Morning and then drove to the search location.

“Gets harder everyday, everyday she’s gone, I miss her more and I need to find her. There’s urgency that I have to find her,” she said.

A photo pf Kara Hyde, contributed by her mother Lisa. CONTRIBUTED

A photo pf Kara Hyde, contributed by her mother Lisa. CONTRIBUTED

A photo pf Kara Hyde, contributed by her mother Lisa. CONTRIBUTED

During a search in January, organized by Kara’s family, searchers found a bag of Kara’s clothes but no sign of Kara.

“She was a force, she was very animated, very outgoing, enthusiastic, sweet, artistic, creative, kind, she had a heart of gold,” Lisa said.

She added to keep the search parties going, she needs more volunteers.

“Been looking everywhere for volunteer searches because with the weather breaking and the case being so old I’m losing quite a bit of searchers,” she said.

Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Lisa is doing everything she can to find her daughter her such as, creating and hanging flyers, visiting places Kara has been to, talking with people Kara knew, and turning Kara’s car into a mobile billboard. She believes Kara will be found by either investigators or volunteer searchers.

Kara Hyde is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair.

If you have information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.

