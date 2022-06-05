Search for Kara Hyde, missing Hamilton woman, continues

Combined Shape Caption A photo pf Kara Hyde, contributed by her mother Lisa. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A photo pf Kara Hyde, contributed by her mother Lisa. CONTRIBUTED

During a search in January, organized by Kara’s family, searchers found a bag of Kara’s clothes but no sign of Kara.

“She was a force, she was very animated, very outgoing, enthusiastic, sweet, artistic, creative, kind, she had a heart of gold,” Lisa said.

She added to keep the search parties going, she needs more volunteers.

“Been looking everywhere for volunteer searches because with the weather breaking and the case being so old I’m losing quite a bit of searchers,” she said.

Combined Shape Caption Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Lisa is doing everything she can to find her daughter her such as, creating and hanging flyers, visiting places Kara has been to, talking with people Kara knew, and turning Kara’s car into a mobile billboard. She believes Kara will be found by either investigators or volunteer searchers.

Kara Hyde is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair.

If you have information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.