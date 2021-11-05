journal-news logo
X

Search continues for owner of dead, emaciate dog found in cage

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post. The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. SUBMITTED
Caption
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post. The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. SUBMITTED

News
By Lauren Pack
24 minutes ago

MADISON TWP. — The Butler County Sheriff’s office is continuing to search for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Madison Twp. ditch.

Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus was called to the 1000 block of Knoll Lane by a bus driver who said she saw a wrapped cage on her route about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The woman returned in her private vehicle to check the cage and found a dead dog inside.

Niehaus said in the cage was an emaciated brindle cane corso covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The cage was wrapped with a shower curtain and a shower curtain liner with the hooks still attached.

A receipt from McDonald’s on Breiel Boulevard was found laying against the cage. Management of the restaurant is checking cameras to see if there is any evidence that might point to the dog’s owner.

The trash collector said he saw the cage about 4 a.m. that morning and investigators are seeking any help for area residents who have security cameras or might have seen or heard anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niehaus at (513) 887-7297, Ext. 7.

In Other News
1
Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Cincinnati
2
Brent Spence Bridge’s northbound reopening schedule announced
3
Lakota Schools surprise top instructors with grants
4
Winterfest at Kings Island to include new parade
5
Century Mold in Monroe to add 70 full-time jobs with expansion

About the Author

Lauren Pack
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top