Search continues for owner of dead, emaciate dog found in cage

Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus was called to the 1000 block of Knoll Lane by a bus driver who said she saw a wrapped cage on her route about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The woman returned in her private vehicle to check the cage and found a dead dog inside.

Niehaus said in the cage was an emaciated brindle cane corso covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the sheriff’s office report.