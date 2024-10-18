Middletown man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injures Miamisburg woman

Leis was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra west on Upper Miamisburg Road around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 13 when he turned right onto Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road, went left of center and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 in the left turn lane, according to a crash report filed by the Miamisburg Police Department.

The pickup driver, a 61-year-old Miamisburg man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

Leis was not injured, but his passenger, a 36-year-old Miamisburg woman who was the registered owner of the car he was driving, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg, the report stated.

Miamisburg police suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Leis’ blood-alcohol level tested at 0.284, the crash report stated, which is more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Also, Leis had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash and a prior OVI conviction in 2022 in Kettering Municipal Court, according to his indictment.

A warrant was issued for Leis’ arrest.