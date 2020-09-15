X

School report card: How did your district perform in graduation rate?

By Michael D. Clark

The state report cards for schools are being released Tuesday, and while 2019-20 data was very limited, the Ohio Department of Education cited statewide progress on the Class of 2019 high school data that is reported on a one-year lag.

ODE said the state’s four-year graduation rate continued to increase in 2019 (from 85.3% to 85.9%), marking an 8 percent increase since 2010.

Here’s a look at four-year graduation rates for districts in Butler and Warren counties.

Butler County

Ross: 98.3%

Monroe: 95.8%

Lakota: 95.5%

Fairfield: 93.8%

Madison: 93.5%

Edgewood: 92.8%

Talawanda: 92.7%

Middletown: 89.4%

New Miami: 87.5%

Hamilton: 77.1%

Warren County

Springboro: 98.5%

Carlisle: 98.1%

Mason: 96.9%

Little Miami: 96.8%

Wayne: 96.7%

Kings: 96.3%

Lebanon: 95.7%

Franklin: 91.6%

