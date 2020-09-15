School report card: How did your district perform in graduation rate?

The state report cards for schools are being released Tuesday, and while 2019-20 data was very limited, the Ohio Department of Education cited statewide progress on the Class of 2019 high school data that is reported on a one-year lag.
ODE said the state’s four-year graduation rate continued to increase in 2019 (from 85.3% to 85.9%), marking an 8 percent increase since 2010.
Here’s a look at four-year graduation rates for districts in Butler and Warren counties.
Butler County
Ross: 98.3%
Monroe: 95.8%
Lakota: 95.5%
Fairfield: 93.8%
Madison: 93.5%
Edgewood: 92.8%
Talawanda: 92.7%
Middletown: 89.4%
New Miami: 87.5%
Hamilton: 77.1%
Warren County
Springboro: 98.5%
Carlisle: 98.1%
Mason: 96.9%
Little Miami: 96.8%
Wayne: 96.7%
Kings: 96.3%
Lebanon: 95.7%
Franklin: 91.6%