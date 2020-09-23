School meals: Federal funding extended to help families during coronavirus

From this week onward, student accounts will not be charged for any breakfast or lunch meals that meet the regular meal criteria set forth by the USDA. All students can receive one breakfast and one lunch daily at no cost. A-la-carte purchases will still be charged as usual, said Lakota officials.

Officials in the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools said “we encourage all families to fill out the new 2020-2021 Free & Reduced Meal eligibility application at your earliest convenience.”

“This will ensure that your students will continue to receive meals at qualified pricing based on eligibility guidelines at the conclusion of the waiver extension. If you have already completed a new application for this school year, another application does not need to be submitted,” said Fairfield officials.

“We hope this information reaches our families and will provide some relief during these unprecedented times,” they said.

School families seeking more information on their local school system’s free and reduced cost school meal programs should seek more information at their district’s website or from their children’s school.