School coronavirus cases: How many have been in area districts?

Earlier this month Ohio health officials adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidelines shortening the length of quarantine days for students and teachers suspected of being within infectious proximity to others testing positive for the coronavirus.

Besides the previously mandated 14-day quarantine option, which has played havoc in recent months in local schools and those across the state by also causing severe school staffing shortages and forcing some districts to cease in-person classes, there are two new, shorter options.