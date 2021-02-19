Rumpke worker dies after truck strikes him while working near southwest Ohio Air Force base

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Wright-Patterson first responders responded to a call from a resident who found an unconscious man laying in the road on Gross Drive in The Prairies private housing area, according to a statement Wright-Patterson released.

“It was discovered that the individual was a trash collection driver and the truck he was operating was found unoccupied further down the road where it had damaged two privately owned vehicles,” the base said. “Wright-Patterson officials determined the individual had exited the truck while in motion for reasons unknown and was subsequently struck by the truck.”