Rumpke truck catches fire on Hamilton street

A Rumpke garbage truck caught fire on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton this afternoon.
Details of what happen were not immediately available, but according to a Journal-News reporter on the scene, the truck turned on to Grand Avenue at the South Hamilton Crossing from Pleasant Avenue when it caught fire. The cause is unknown, but the driver was able to escape before the truck became engulfed.
Ross Twp. and Fairfield Twp. fire departments responded to the scene as Hamilton fire crews had responded to a house fire nearby on Grand Boulevard.
A ladder truck had blasted water onto the truck, which at this time was no longer flaming, but was still smoking.
Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yaeger Broadwater said the company’s thankful for the quick response by the local fire departments.
“We are very thankful there were no injuries,” she said. “We will be conducting an investigation to determine what occurred.”