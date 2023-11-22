Roundup of holiday events in the region

Whether your kids are out of school for winter break, or if your family and friends are looking to make some festive plans, here are a few of holiday events and activities to check out in Southwest Ohio this season.

WinterFest at Kings Island: Select days, Nov. 24-31

At WinterFest, the Mason park has transformed into 12 enchanting winter wonderlands featuring ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the WinterFest Wonderland Parade and the Eiffel Tower has turned into a magical Christmas tree. Guests will experience more than 20 rides including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

The experience features more than seven million lights and live entertainment throughout the park. Discounts are available when purchasing tickets online. A few of the activities require an additional fee, such as Snow Flake Lake Ice Skating on International Street.

Online: visitkingsisland.com

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, through Jan. 7

Experience the holiday magic at the Cincinnati Zoo for the 41st annual PNC Festival of Lights. Go early to visit the animals and stay for the lights. In addition to admiring the 4 million LED lights, visitors can find the five Fiona fairies in Fairyland, take in a blacklight puppet show and marvel at the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake, or snack at one of two S’mores-n-More stands. Plus, guests can ring in the New Year at the Cincinnati Zoo with PNC Festival of Lights with a kid-friendly, early countdown on Dec. 31.

Festival of Lights is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. Dec. 23 is the last day to visit with Santa.

Online: cincinnatizoo.org

Pyramid Hill Lights, through Dec. 31

The light show at Pyramid Hill in Hamilton has been a holiday staple that many families look forward to annually. With the help of the Haile Foundation, it has grown over the years to have a 70-acre display, including artist installations. City of Hamilton Nights will return in 2023 with the support from the City of Hamilton. Every Tuesday night, admission will be free for City of Hamilton residents with proof of residency in the 45011, 45013 and 45015 zip codes. Guests should bring a driver’s license, utility bill, or government issued ID to the park.

The 2- to 5-mile attraction has more than a million lights and dazzling scenic displays. Regular admission prices per carload for Pyramid Hill Lights are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload.

Online: pyramidhill.org

Light Up Middletown, Nov. 23 through Dec. 31

Celebrating its 24th year, Middletown’s popular drive-through fantasy lights event offers themed displays, such as a floating Sea Serpent reflecting in the lake, whales giving Santa’s Reindeer a ride, Santa’s Workshop, an American Flag, the 12 Days of Christmas and more. New displays are added each year. The display is open nightly from 6-10 p.m. including holidays and regardless of the weather. Admission by cash donation. (You set the price.) Light Up Middletown is located at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue in Middletown.

Online: lightupmiddletown.org

Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction, through Jan. 1

A new offering this year at EnterTRAINment Junction for the holidays is a Breakfast with Santa program on selected days. This event is a private ticketed event, and admission tickets are available online only in advance of the event. The event includes breakfast and photos with Santa, holiday crafts and other activities.

As part of Christmas at the Junction, visitors see 80,000 square feet of holiday fun, all under one roof, all in a climate-controlled environment. Visitors can enjoy free holiday train displays inside EnterTRAINment Junction’s Expo Center and experience the imaginative walk-through Journey to the North Pole, where guests can see the reindeer barn with Rudolph, an elves’ workshop and visit Santa and Ms. Claus.

EnterTRAINment Junction is located at 7379 Squire Ct., in West Chester Twp.

Online: entertrainmentjunction.com

Back to Bethlehem, Nov. 24-Dec. 26

Liberty’s Best Family Farm will continue a favorite Christmas tradition with “Back to Bethlehem”. The display was new to the farm last year, but the idea behind it has a long, rich history in the community. Brian Garver, owner, said the legacy is for the display to be a Christmas gift to the community. Garver’s grandparents, Bob and Janet Niederman, and their family first opened a Christmas display on Niederman Family Farm in December of 2001. Guests from all over the world visited the Christmas display and it was their gift to the community.

By highlighting the Nativity scene and story on an eight station, quarter-mile path, guests will experience Bethlehem. “Back to Bethlehem” can be experienced in about 30 minutes. There is no charge for admission to “Back to Bethlehem,” however, donations are accepted at the provided boxes.

The hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., nightly, including Christmas. It is open 7 days a week at 2103 Tolbert Road, Hamilton.

Online: backtobethlehemoh.com