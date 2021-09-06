Roundabout near Springboro elementary nearing completion

The Warren County Engineer’s Office closed the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads near Five Points Elementary on April 5 to construct the roundabout as well as realigning Red Lion-Five Points Road with Bunnell Hill Road. Once completed, the new roundabout and realigned roads will improve traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion and reduce high impact accidents.

Assistant County Engineer Chuck Petty said the $1.73 million project was expected to be completed Aug. 21, but delays due to weather and a utility line relocation were why the completion date was extended to Sept. 25.