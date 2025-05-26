Roundabout construction closing part of Millikin Road

That roundabout open in 2021. Both roundabouts were planned because of increasing congestion and accidents – including a pedestrian death in 2021, Wilkens said.

“We do (roundabouts) for two reasons – safety and increasing capacity. As Liberty Twp. has grown there’s more traffic,’’ Wilkens said.

“Roundabouts are the No. 1 tool in our toolbox. We’ve seen 100 percent reduction fatalities, an 80 percent reduction in injuries, and 69 percent overall reduction in accidents since we began installing them.”

Construction will be done by W.G. Stang LLC at a cost of $1.36 million. The project also includes lighting, an improved pedestrian crossing and a closed storm sewer system, curbs, and catch basins.

During work roads will be closed to all through traffic but local traffic will have access up to the construction zone. Access to the Millikin Road crosswalk and Whispering Brook Court to the Millikin Road path will be temporarily restricted.

Money for the project is mostly coming from grants funneled through the County Engineers Association of Ohio. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 8.

Eastbound Millikin Road traffic will detour south on Ohio 747, east on Princeton Road and north on Lesourdsville-West Chester Road’s south leg. Westbound motorists would reverse the route.

Traffic on Lesourdsville West Chester Road’s north leg will detour east on Millikin Road, north on Mauds Hughes Road and west on Kyles Station Road. Southbound motorists would reverse the route.

Also beginning Tuesday, Amsterdam Drive will close to all traffic 500 feet east of Windmill Drive and west of Netherland Drive while crews repair a culvert. Access to properties will be maintained on either side of the construction area.

Motorists will detour using Netherland and Windmill drives. The road is expected to reopen June 6.