Ross Twp. zoning issue getting turned down in early, unofficial results

The first unofficial vote tallies show the measure is failing by 69% to 31% so if the vote holds, zoning decisions will remain in the hands of Butler County.

In response to a petition by residents the trustees placed a question on the ballot asking voters if they want the township to take over zoning from the county. Fiscal Officer Julie Joyce-Smith told the Journal-News if the measure is approved they have only a few weeks to have a zoning department in place.