Ross Twp. zoning issue getting turned down in early, unofficial results

Voters in Ross Twp. have been asked if they want to control their own zoning, a move that allows them to direct the future growth of the township but comes with a cost and at this early juncture the answer is no.
The first unofficial vote tallies show the measure is failing by 69% to 31% so if the vote holds, zoning decisions will remain in the hands of Butler County.
In response to a petition by residents the trustees placed a question on the ballot asking voters if they want the township to take over zoning from the county. Fiscal Officer Julie Joyce-Smith told the Journal-News if the measure is approved they have only a few weeks to have a zoning department in place.
She told the Journal-News previously they began advertising the zoning administrator position early, a job they didn’t know they would even need, “it’s a very strange loophole in the law.”
“We’re already advertising for a possible position which is a really interesting thing to have to do,” she said. “We may or may not have a position, we may or may not offer full-time, we may or may not offer part-time we really don’t know... It’s not like we can say well at the first of the year we’re going to deal with this but we can’t. Once it’s voted we kind of have to move forward pretty quickly.”
Township Administrator Laurie Kile said as soon as the Butler County Board of Elections certifies the election — about three weeks after the vote — they are responsible for the township’s zoning.
