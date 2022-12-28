Ross Twp. seeks applicants for vacant trustee position

“When you know it’s time to move on, it’s time to move on,” Yordy said. “Greg’s retired and a lot of our friends are taking all these little vacation trips and we want to do the same stuff, either with them or just the two of us. I’ve got my grandkids and they’re the biggest joy, my daughter is getting married, I want to do that kind of stuff.”

She did get a little emotional however, thinking back on her long career, “there’s nothing better than being a trustee, there really isn’t, for the friendships you make, it was great.”

Fellow Trustee Jen Patterson, who was appointed earlier this year to fill former Trustee Tom Willsey’s seat — he passed away after battling cancer — said there will be a big void in township leadership with her departure.

“This is a big loss for the township she has such a depth of knowledge, about why things were done, or the story behind the decisions,” Patterson said. “I think anytime you lose that in a community that’s a real loss and will take use some time to build back that capacity.”

She said after Yordy leaves office she hopes people remember “her genuine care for the township, she really truly loves Ross Twp. and from what I’ve seen she’s really always acted in the best interests of the township as she saw them.”

Staff Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.