Ross Local Schools extend summer vacation, new communication platform

Ross Local Schools introduce a new communication platform and continue it's no phone policy in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. File/STAFF
By Taylor Stumbaugh – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Ross Local Schools have the same start times and bus routes as previous years, but the day students start looks very different this school year.

In response to a community survey done last year, Ross schools start 10 days later. The first day for all students is Aug. 18.

William Rice, Ross superintendent, said the extra days means shorter breaks during the school year.

However, he said the biggest change is the new communication platform implemented called “Parent Square.”

“There were multiple platforms that were being used to communicate information to parents, and I’m also a parent in the district and it became a little bit overwhelming,” Rice said. “I have three boys and and I would be receiving multiple messages each evening, many of which were redundant.”

Rice asked parents to be patient while everyone becomes accustomed to the new system, “but once everyone is comfortable, this will be a really nice thing for the district.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website.

Ross didn’t have to update its policy, though. Phones became prohibited with their last budget bill.

“I think we are a little ahead of the game on that in terms of how much we had already limited students’ uses of it,” Rice said.

To learn more about starting days, visit the district calendar at rossrams.com.

“Looking forward to a great school year,” Rice said. “Excited for me to start year two here. Feel a little bit more comfortable than I did this time last year. Jut excited for the kids to be back in the hallways.”

