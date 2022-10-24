Ross Local School District lists potential cuts if November tax levy fails

- High school block schedule, moving to a traditional seven-bell schedule because of the amount of elective offerings being impacted. This would change the College Credit Plus and Advanced Placement Courses

Ross leaders said if the levy fails, it may need to ask for a higher millage on the May 2023 ballot.

“We’ll need as much as $1,200,000 in additional permanent cuts to remain at 7.99 mills,” the statement reads.

“Some have asked if we can ‘cut’ our way out of this financial crisis. We would say no. To do so, $4,000,000 in permanent cuts would have to be made, at which point, the District would be in devastation,” reads the statement.

“We will continue our conversations around school finances and pledge to remain 100% transparent with all community members.”

The stakes are high for the Ross levy, which is on the ballot for a second, consecutive election after voters there widely rejected the same levy in August. Officials have said because of the possible takeover of operational finances by the state due the district’s projected budget shortfalls, they are required by state school finance law to continue to ask residents for more tax money should this levy fail.

Moreover, future school tax issue mileage amounts will be larger and determined by officials from the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Auditor’s offices unless Ross generates more revenue by voters passing the levy.

Mandy Rice, campaign leader of the pro-Ross levy effort, told the Journal-News earlier this month she knows the timing during economically tough times is not ideal but the school system, which has made sweeping program and personnel cuts in response to projected deficits and decreasing state funding, has no other option.

Student fees to play school sports have also reached historic highs in the district due to budget reductions.

The August levy loss raised individual school sport “base participation fee” to $825 per sport with no individual student or family fee cap per school year. If the levy had passed, individual sports fee per student would have been $150 per sport with an individual cap of $300 with a family fee cap of $450.

“Our schools’ general operating fund is not able to sustain current capacity, even with the many cuts the district has made,” said Rice.

“Taxes are never easy. There is never a good time for an increase, and this is one of the worst times in recent years to ask for an increase. But I think the difficult ask goes to show how much it is needed,” she said.

“Ross Schools have been a top reason why most families and members of this community have chosen to live here or continue to live here. The value our schools provide, even without currently having children in the district, is unmatched in our area,” she said referencing Ross’ streak of more than a decade as being rated by the state’s annual report as Butler County’s top, overall academic performer.

“But that will quickly change the further the schools go into deficit spending, and the closer they get to the state intervening. A ‘yes’ vote will allow our tax dollars to go straight to our schools rather than to a state run fiscal oversight committee that will determine how high the millage will be on an eventual levy and loan our schools money that must be paid back with interest,” she said.

“I would rather my tax dollars go to the kids of Ross over interest payments to a state issued loan.”

If approved, the new Ross tax would raise the annual property tax cost for the owner of a $100,000 home by $279.65.

But long-time Ross resident Barry Brown said he understands the schools’ dilemma but remains unwilling — he voted “no” on the same tax in August - to raise his taxes.

The problem, he said, is timing.

“Now is not the time. The way the economy is in the big (national) picture of things, we just don’t think it’s a good thing to do right now, for any sort of tax to be honest,” said Brown.

“And I don’t think it will pass. A lot of people are having to re-evaluate what their priorities are and what they can give and take. As a rule, I think most people are saying ‘not right now.’”

Staff Writer Michael Clark contributed to this report.