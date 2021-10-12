Road dedication planned for longtime Middletown police officer Mike Davis

Several Middletown entities will join forces Wednesday to dedicate a street sign to late Middletown Police Officer Mike Davis who touched the lives of hundreds as a school resource officer.
The Middletown City Schools Board of Education, the Davis Family, Middletown Division of Police, and the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio will unveil Officer Mike Davis Memorial Way on Wednesday morning.
Davis, who died in 2013 at the age of 65, retired from MPD in 2011 after 44 years of service. For 26 of those years, Davis was a school resource officer and was always ready to help when it came to safety and children. He was an integral part of the Safety Council for years. Best known for running Middletown’s Safety Town, Davis also implemented safety programs on safety patrol, guns, bus and seat belts in schools, according to school officials.
Davis join the force as a cadet in 1966 and was a patrol and narcotics officer before becoming a school resource officer long before there was a label for the job and one in every school.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said it is an honor to be part of the dedication for an officer who touched the lives of so many.
“He effected more students and people running safety town than any officer in their career, including chiefs,” Birk said. “He maintained personal relationships for years. I personally have people come up to me and talk about Mike Davis and the work he did in safety town for generations of kids. It is a great honor, long overdue and we are just proud to be a part of it,” Birk said.
The dedication will be at 11 a.m. at Middletown High School, 601 S. Breiel Blvd., the entrance off Manchester Road.
