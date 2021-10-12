Road dedication planned for longtime Middletown police officer Mike Davis

The Middletown City Schools Board of Education, the Davis Family, Middletown Division of Police, and the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio will unveil Officer Mike Davis Memorial Way on Wednesday morning.

Davis, who died in 2013 at the age of 65, retired from MPD in 2011 after 44 years of service. For 26 of those years, Davis was a school resource officer and was always ready to help when it came to safety and children. He was an integral part of the Safety Council for years. Best known for running Middletown’s Safety Town, Davis also implemented safety programs on safety patrol, guns, bus and seat belts in schools, according to school officials.