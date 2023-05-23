Road closures coming soon to Oxford State Road in Middletown

Work on railroad crossings along Oxford State Road in Middletown will shut down the road for several days beginning next week, according to the city’s engineering division.
Oxford State Road will be closed between Yankee Road and South Breiel Boulevard for work on railroad crossings located Contractors Road and South Breiel.
The first closure and detour is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30, and take five days to complete.
The second is scheduled to begin June 5 through June 9, according to officials.
Cleveland -Cliffs contracted a company to work on the crossings and that company obtained a right of way from the city. The engineering division worked with their contractor on road closures and detours, according to city officials.
The detour route is as follows for westbound and eastbound traffic on Oxford State Road: Yankee Road to University Boulevard (Ohio 122) then to South Breiel Boulevard.
