RiversEdge announces 2026 concert series lineup

The concert series will kick-off May 21 and run through the end of September.

“This season, we’re beginning the season a little earlier than we have in past years,” said Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the City of Hamilton and producer of the RiversEdge concerts. “Memorial Day weekend has always been the unofficial kickoff to summer, so we thought we’d kickoff the summer in Hamilton on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.”

The first concert of the year is The Landsharks - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet & The Beach Boys.

“I’m not sure there are any other artists who epitomize the sounds of summer more than Jimmy Buffet and The Beach Boys, so it seemed like a natural fit to get summer started in Hamilton,” Helms said.

Days and concert start times vary. For the complete lineup, and start time of each show, visit riversedgelive.com.

The concert series will feature a blend of tribute bands and both touring and local artists performing original music. This is the 15th year for the RiversEdge Concert Series.

“We always try to curate a blend of tribute artists and original artists who appeal to people of all ages and walks of life,” said Helms.

Other tribute artists on this year’s lineup include The Rush Experience: A Tribute to Rush June 4, Mr. Speed: Tribute to KISS (with special guest The Kokotto Comeback) July 4, Ozzmosis - Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne (with special guest The Warped Band) Aug. 7, The Eagles Project Sept. 11 and Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd Sept. 26.

Returning artists on the season lineup include The Record Company, Mountain Grass Unit and Eddie 9V.

“We’re always looking for new, exciting artists to bring to Hamilton each year. We booked The Record Company, Eddie 9V and Mountain Grass Unit early in their careers and they’ve since developed their own fanbases across country and can play wherever they want. The fact they want to come back to Hamilton and perform at our venue speaks volumes about RiversEdge and how much Hamilton supports live music. It’s really incredible,” Helms said.

The 2026 RiversEdge lineup also features local artists CFG & The Family, The Kokotto Comeback and Ernie Johnson From Detroit.

“Part of our mission here at RiversEdge is to help foster the local music scene,” said Helms. “Despite their name, Ernie Johnson From Detroit is actually from Cincinnati. CFG & The Family and Josh Lawson are both from Hamilton. All three of these artists have been working tirelessly to hone their craft. CFG & The Family and The Kokotto Comeback have released albums recently, and they’re both excellent. We felt their music deserved to be heard by the larger audiences at RiversEdge.”

Whimmydiddle Festival will be Aug. 14-15. The two-day festival lineup will be announced later.

Jared’s Jam will return Sept. 5 with opener Cris Jacobs and headliner Shovels & Rope.

In addition to free general admission, VIP tickets for each concert are available for purchase, while supplies last. A VIP ticket includes access to the Miller Lite VIP Deck and Bar with a stage-front viewing area and two beverage vouchers.