RiversEdge announces 2024 summer concert lineup

“That’s a deviation from what we’ve done in the past. I don’t think we’ve ever done a show on a Wednesday before, but we have the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters in town at Spooky Nook for their conference, so we are holding a concert on that Wednesday,” he said.

Helms said that night Scotty Bratcher returns to Hamilton to headline the concert with guest GA-20, which will open the show.

“Scotty is one of the artists who has played here on an annual basis for the past 12 or 13 years, and people always look forward to that show, so it’s a great way to kick off the season,” Helms said.

Other favorites will include 90 Proof Twang, which will return on Thursday, Aug. 22, with opening band Justin Back & The Borrowed. Helms said 90 Proof Twang was the first “to perform at what is now the RiversEdge Concert Series, and they’ve been back every year.”

Bratcher kicks off the series, but it ends with another favorite.

“We are closing out the series like we always do with Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd on Saturday, Sept. 14. So, those are two pillars that people really enjoy at RiversEdge,” Helms said.

On Thursday, June 13, two more popular bands will be back. Eddie 9V will headline the concert, and CFG & The Family will open the show.

Helms said many of the concerts will be held on Thursdays, but there will also be shows on Fridays and Saturdays this year. This is the 13th year for the RiversEdge Concert Series.

“As usual, it’s free general admission. We will be offering the VIP tickets again. The VIP tickets include access to the VIP Deck with a stage-front viewing area, and VIP ticketholders will also receive some food and beverage vouchers, which are included with those tickets,” Helms said.

Tribute bands are popular on the concert series, including Rumours ATL – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute with Angela Combs on Friday, Aug. 9.

“Aside from July 4, the music starts at 7 p.m. for all of our shows. The support artist or opening band will play from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the headliner will go on at 8:30 p.m.,” Helms said.

He said RiversEdge has always done a concert on July 4 with fireworks at 10 p.m., right after the music ends.

“We are going to do that again this year, but July 4 happens to fall on a Thursday, and we thought, for folks who aren’t going out of town, let’s give people a staycation option in Hamilton. So, we are going to do three free concerts in a row – on July 4, July 5 and July 6,” Helms said.

He said community members can come downtown, hear music, support the local businesses and have a great weekend.

In terms of what’s new this season, Helms said on Thursday, June 27, RiversEdge will welcome a Notorious B.I.G. Tribute Band — Frank White Experience, along with a DJ from Lexington, Kentucky, Jason Leech, who will open the concert.

“We’ve done some hip hop in the past, but we’ve never done a hip hop tribute band, and we also haven’t had DJs at RiversEdge or electronic music, so that’s something new for us this year. We’re trying to break the audience into that realm as well and introduce them to new genres of music here in Hamilton,” said Helms.

He said, “It’s important for the long-term health of the venue … RiversEdge has always been an economic and tourism tool, and we think doing electronic artists, DJs and some other things is going to bring folks to Hamilton who may not have been here before, or who may not have come here otherwise.”

Audiences can expect to hear diverse genres of music from rock and blues to country and tribute bands. RiversEdge features a mix of local, regional and national talent. RiversEdge at Marcum Park is located along the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton.

“We’ve always tried to do 50/50 in terms of original touring artists and tribute bands, and we’re right there again,” Helms said. “With the tribute bands, we try to cover decades, different eras and as many genres as we can. So, we’ve done a pretty good job of covering a wide timeframe of music that will appeal to a lot of people.”

RiversEdge will begin a new chapter next year with a new roof over the stage and other venue improvements.

“If all goes according to plan, this will be the last concert series under the big tent, or the existing roof structure that we have. We are working towards building a new roof and making some venue improvements as soon as the concert series season is over, and then it’s a new chapter of RiversEdge, hopefully next year,” Helms said.

He said Whimmydiddle, Jared’s Jam and Big River Get Down will be happening at RiversEdge in 2024, but details will be announced at a later date.

How to go

What: RiversEdge 2024 Summer Concert Series

When: Various days (the majority of the concerts will be held on Thursdays with a few shows falling on Fridays and Saturdays.) The opening band will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the headliner will go on at 8:30 p.m. The concert series will kick-off on Wed., May 22. Note: The July 4 concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. That Arena Rock Show will play from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free, general admission. VIP tickets are available for $40 for each show, until sold out.

More info. www.riversedgelive.com and www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge.

RiversEdge 2024 Season Line-Up

Wed., May 22

Scotty Bratcher

GA-20

Thurs., May 30

Ben Chapman & Co.

Abby Hamilton

Fri., June 7

TBA

Thurs., June 13

Eddie 9V

CFG & The Family

Thurs., June 20

Proxima Parada

Happy Landing

Thurs., June 27

Frank White Experience – Tribute to Notorious B.I.G.

Jason Leech

Thurs, July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

That Arena Rock Show

Tastefull

Fri., July 5

LDNL

DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard)

Sat., July 6

TBD

Laura Bryna

Thurs., July 18

Foreigners Journey

Dravin & Ravens

Fri., Aug. 9

Rumours ATL – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Angela Combs

Thurs., Aug. 15

Red Not Chili Peppers

Emo Kids

Thurs., Aug. 22

90 Proof Twang

Justin Back & The Borrowed

Thurs., Aug. 29

Texas Flood – Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

Bedford

Sat., Sept. 14

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd