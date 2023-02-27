Rise Up Performing Arts theater group announces newest season of shows

Other shows will include “Willy Wonka JR.” from March 30 through April 1 at Fairfield Freshman Theatre and “Annie Jr,” which will run from Nov. 10-12 at the Sorg Opera House. “Willy Wonka JR.” will kick off the 2023 season next month. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can be purchased at www.riseupperformingarts.com.

“We are really excited for the season. We’ve selected shows that we love, but also we’ve picked shows that our young performers love. We always take that into consideration when we choose productions for the season,” Neal said.

We always try to figure out what the kids are interested in and what they like doing. And we also try to pick things that provide as many opportunities for as many performers as possible, she said.

“It’s a season of uplifting, positive, and feel-good shows,” Neal said.

Rise Up Performing Arts will also offer training this summer called “Triple-Threat Summer Intensive,” from July 10-21 for performers ages 10-18. This two-week training program will culminate with two showcase performances that are free and open to the public. Registration for the program is now open on the group’s website.

“In addition to the shows we have lined up, we are also bringing back, by popular demand, our “Triple-Threat Summer Intensive.” The program is a two-week musical theater intensive, and it really is intense. We mean it. Every day for those two weeks, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we offer a crash course in musical theater,” Neal said.

Last year, two Broadway performers were able to join the “Triple-Threat Summer Intensive” via Zoom. They provided a wealth of knowledge for participants. Professionals from the Greater Cincinnati area are also brought in to help instruct kids as part of the training. Classes are offered in singing, dancing and acting.

“We have some special guests lined up for this year, and we are hoping to announce those soon,” Neal said.