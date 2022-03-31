Rise Up Performing Arts brings ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ to local stage

The production team for the show is made up of Hallie Thompson, music director; Sam Murray, choreographer, Molly Wanko, lead costumer, Sarah Grace McCollough, stage manager, Olivia Jones, assistant choreographer and Angie Neal, production manager.

“Really, this is just about fun. It’s about overcoming your personal fears, supporting each other with love, and building each other up with confidence — just some simple things that are also parallel with the core values that we teach at Rise Up,” Neal said.

“The SpongeBob Musical” features original songs by many celebrities in the music scene, including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco and more. There are songs by David Bowie and Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, along with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

Rise Up Performing Arts is a youth theater organization dedicated to producing theatrical productions while incorporating life lessons. This is the second year Rise Up has produced a mainstage production featuring adult talent mixed with young performers ages 8-18.

Rise Up presents one mainstage production each year along with three to four other junior-style productions, annually. More than 125 youth auditioned for “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Neal said he and his wife, Angie, started Rise Up Performing Arts because they felt there was a need in the area for a year-around program that offered training in theater arts with various levels of instruction.

Additionally, Rise Up Performing Arts will begin offering a training program starting this summer called “Triple-Threat Summer Intensive,” from July 11-23. This two-week training program will be highlighted with a performance showcase, where the kids will present a show on the second weekend.

Registration for the program is now open online at RiseUpPerformingArts.com.

How to go

What: “The SpongeBob Musical” presented by Rise Up Performing Arts

When: Four shows at 7 p.m. April 8-9 and 2 p.m. April 9-10

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: $15 in advance or at the door. Purchase at www.cincyticket.com

More info: RiseUpPerformingArts.com