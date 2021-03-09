Rezoning planned for parts of Hamilton’s German Village in planning for the future

“We are basically proposing to put the rest of German Village into that plan area,” Hayden said of the 11.8-acre area.

“To be honest, when we talked to property owners and people who are part of the German Village association (German Village Inc.), they thought it was already part of the plan area,” Hayden said. “That was kind of news to them that it wasn’t.”

She thinks the reason the properties weren’t included was most of them, although they’re historic and they culturally fit the neighborhood, are much larger than the typical buildings in the German Village neighborhood.

“But we just updated the plan to address those bigger buildings,” she said.

The zoning would change from B-3 (Central Business) to Business Planned Development..

Associate Planner Ed Wilson, in a report to council, wrote the rezoning will establish consistent zoning for the German Village neighborhood and eliminate the B-3 zoning, which became obsolete when the Central Business District was rezoned in 2013.

The properties “have similar characteristics to the neighborhood,” he added.

The YWCA recently announced it has financing to build new offices and facilities near Grand Boulevard for its staff, as well as housing for battered women and others in need of stable housing. When it occupies that property in coming years, it will be able to sell the current building, which some have speculated could become a boutique hotel.