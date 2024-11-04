Revenue exceeding spending in Fairfield 2025 budget

Hacker’s comments came this week during the first of two budget sessions between city council members and department heads. The second is scheduled for 6 p.m., Nov. 11, at the city building, 5350 Pleasant Ave.

The city is estimating overall revenue of $112.9 million next year, an increase of about 5.66 percent. Four sources make up 79 percent – 89.3 million – of the overall city revenue.

They are:

State taxes: $4,741,000

Property tax: $15,623,250

Charges for services: $29,241,220

Income tax: $39,687,500

Spending next year is budgeted at nearly $99 million, compared to this year’s budget of just over $92 million. The city expects to pay nearly $38 million from its general fund compared to $36.8 million in 2024.

Over the last five years the growth rate for spending has increased 7.37 percent overall and 6.54 percent in the general fund.

The city has debts totaling $30.7 million, including short-term totaling $5.83 million and long-term totaling $24.84 million. Most of that debt is from improvements to the water and sewer facilities with payback built into rates charged residents and businesses.

The city expects to pay $2.66 million in principal payments next year and $829,950 in interest, Hacker said.

“We will have no general obligation debt after 2030,” he said.

In the general fund – which pays for day-to-day operations – revenue is estimated at $41 million, an increase of 6.95 percent.

By departments that have reported – the rest will present Nov. 11 – here are budgets and any notes:

City council & mayor: $278,784, up 2.8 percent overall with no changes in non-personnel and a 3.35 percent increase in personnel costs

Law: $625,450, up two percent with no change in personnel; includes services to Fairfield City School District

General services: $6.1 million, 1.6 percent increase, includes a decrease in personnel costs of 30.86 percent and an increase of 1.97 percent in non-personnel costs

Administration: $,239,215, an increase of 16.4 percent due to the addition of an assistant city administrator and sustainability manager positions

Finance: $5.44 million, an increase of 29.44 percent; in part to the hiring of a tax analyst position and solid waste management costs offset by an increase in dollars from a Joint Economic District with West Chester Twp.

Development services: $1.738 million, an increase of 3.66 percent due to purchase of laptops and increase in professional services such as architects and surveyors

Fire department: $12.8 million, an increase of $6.3 percent due to planned hiring of firefighters to reduce overtime, offset by reduction of overtime hours worked by employees

Police department: $17.1 million, increase of .89 percent, includes purchase of additional rear license plate cameras, increase in interpreter services, and increasing fleet maintenance costs

At the Nov. 11 meeting, budgets for the municipal court, public works, parks and recreation, and public utilities will be presented.