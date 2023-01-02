Retiring Hamilton Caster execs honored by city council

Steve Lippert had overseen and guided every patent application for proprietary innovations submitted by the company, which Mayor Pat Moeller found “fascinating.”

“I find that so fascinating, that we have patents coming out of businesses in our city and you helped guide those patents,” said the mayor. “I feel like we’re losing Batman and Superman of manufacturing, we’re missing the big folks here.”

While they are leaving the helm of their family business, they aren’t leaving the community. Between the two, they are involved with more than a dozen boards and organizations.

“When you think about the civic involvement of your business leaders, that’s all you can ever hope is for a community to have that,” said City Manager Joshua Smith. “I was thinking about the history of Hamilton and the companies that built this community ... and here you are 100 years later, building a new building when a lot of those names have just left and only remain in the history books.”

Moeller highlighted some of the Lippert brothers’ accomplishments while at Hamilton Caster, including both having transformed the company’s culture “by deemphasizing hierarchy and directives, and encouraging all employees, regardless of their level or title, to listen and speak up, offer ideas and input, and to now they can make a difference to both the process and the outcome of their work.”

Dave Lippert was awarded the 2022 Norman L. Cahners Award by the Material Handling Institute for “extraordinary contributions” to the material handling industry throughout his career.

Dave Lippert said it’s easy to work and stay in the city of Hamilton, especially with today’s administrative team.

“One of the things I love about Hamilton ― and there’s lots of them ― I know I don’t live in Hamilton but I spend all my waking hours here, and ... when we started the project, if you have any trouble with anybody in the whole process in the city of Hamilton, come to me. They never had to.”