Report: CareFlight pilot says he did not see power lines before Butler County crash

Ultimately, the report said, the pilot decided the wires were further out from the landing zone and descended.

At about 30 to 50 feet from the ground, the main rotor blades hit the wires, severing one, and the helicopter fell and landed hard, the report said.

All three crew members sustained minor injuries, the report said, but the helicopter received “substantial” damage.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration inspector quoted in the report, all main rotor blades were snapped in half, and the main rotor gearbox and mounts were fractured. In addition, the left engine was hanging from the engine mounts, the stabilizer was bent and substantially damaged, the skids were damaged, and the helicopter was left lying on its left side, with all its weight on a single blade buried in the ground.

On the day of the crash, Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Morgan Dallman said that two cruisers were damaged when the helicopter crashed – one by debris that shattered a window and another by the falling power lines that fell across it. No firefighters or officers were injured.