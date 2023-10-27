Report: Butler County driver in fatal crash was driving 100 mph in 35 mph zone

MIDDLETOWN — A Trenton woman who hit three cars on Oct. 15, sending one into a house where another driver died was traveling 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Esti A. Ballard, 36, sideswiped three cars on Oxford State Road, including one driven by William “Bill” Miller, 58, of Middletown. His vehicle was sent into a house in the 1000 block of Oxford State Road, according to the BSCO.

He was transported from the crash to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Ballard, who had two kids, ages 10 and 5, in the car, has not been charged in the fatal crash, said Butler County Sgt. Steve Poff. He said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash. He said Ballard may have suffered a “medical issue” before the crash.

Poff said once the investigation is complete, the BSCO will meet with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charged are filed.

Ballard was traveling eastbound on Oxford State Road when she crossed the center line and entered the opposite lane of travel sideswiping another vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry, near the intersection of Oxford State Road and Verity Parkway, according to the report.

She continued eastbound on Oxford State Road sideswiping another vehicle, a 2022 Honda Civic, west of the railroad tracks. She then went airborne after crossing the railroad tracks, according to the report. She then struck Miller’s 2016 Chevrolet Silverado in the rear of the occupant cab and bed.

Ballard’s vehicle lost its front passenger wheel and continued eastbound on Oxford State Road until coming to rest near 1211 Oxford State Road.

Miller went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a house that suffered major damage.

The drivers of the Toyota, Honda and Ballard suffered minor injuries, Poff said.

The two children in the Ram were uninjured, according to the report.