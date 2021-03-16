Registrations open for 2 Butler County COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week: How to sign up

The Butler County General Health District will hold two COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics this week at the Butler County Fairgrounds.
Appointments are being scheduled for the events Wednesday and Friday for eligible residents who live or work in Butler County.
Here’s how to sign up:
- Wednesday clinic: Click this link and enter code XYZ12! to schedule a time
- Friday clinic: Click this link and enter code dbvdp36 to schedule a time
You can also call 513-887-3130 to schedule an appointment.
The drive-thru clinics will continue each Wednesday and Friday for 1,500 people per clinic. The county is also using “strike teams” of medical professionals who are going out into the community to vaccinate those in vulnerable populations. Those are happening at community centers, churches and other gathering places.