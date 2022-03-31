Reds president asks fans to ‘have a little bit of faith’ in front office, says tickets are still available for home opener

“Rest assured, we are here, we are committed and we do believe in (Reds GM) Nick Krall and everything he’s doing in our baseball operations,” Castellini said. “In the last three years, he’s taken that farm system from 28th-ranked in the league to a top-10 system.”

MLB.com ranks the Reds farm system 15th in the league, listing pitchers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo as top 50 prospects. The Reds received pitching prospect Chance Petty, drafted 26th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, in the Sonny Gray trade. The Mariners sent Cincinnati pitchers Connor Phillips and Justin Dunn, as well as outfielder Jake Fraley, for Winker and Suarez.

While the Reds might be adding prospects to help them in the future, the available tickets are for this season. Some fans on social media have expressed disappointment in this year’s roster and Krall’s quote about “(aligning) our payroll” in 2022. Some have even called for owner Bob Castellini to “#SellTheTeam.”

Still, Castellini called for fans to trust the front office and come to games.

“I think if you watched any spring training games, this is a good, entertaining team and I think you’ll see that play out on Opening Day and throughout the season,” Castellini said. “So have a little bit of faith in what we’re doing with your Cincinnati Reds.”

The Reds start the 2022 season on the road in Atlanta April 7. The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will take place before the team’s home opener April 12. Hall of Famer Barry Larkin will serve as grand marshal.