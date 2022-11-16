Red’s Hamburger Shop reopens: New owner says dream is fulfilled

He was drawn to Red’s due to its atmosphere and loyal customers. He called Red’s “a little old fashioned diner.”

Red’s Hamburger Shop traces its roots back to the early 1960s. It was briefly Mel’s Diner last decade before reopening in 2020 under its old moniker.

Red’s was supposed to reopen in September until the potential owner, Walley Estes, 50, a 1991 Fairfield High School graduate, said he was derailed by unexpected expenses.

Estes said during health inspections he was told the restaurant, for the first time in its history, needed a mop sink that cost $2,400. That expense, and others, he said, made opening impossible.

“That put a dent in the pocket,” he said. “We couldn’t keep bleeding. So it won’t work out.”