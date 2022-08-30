Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen

Craig and Yolanda Beurelein closed the restaurant earlier this year and now it’s Estes’ turn to work the grill.

He’s quitting his salesman job at Joe Morgan this week to own and operate Red’s along with his wife, Heather. They live in Monroe and Heather has two sons, Nick, 24, a nurse at Atrium Medical Center, and Connor, 15, a sophomore at Monroe High School.

Estes has been looking for a Butler County location to open a restaurant for years, he said. Several months ago, he cooked his smash hamburgers for the staff at Joe Morgan and after the first bite, they told him: “You don’t belong here.”

Red’s will serve the traditional Red’s hamburgers, French fries, onion rings, but also a special smash burger called Walleyburger and possibly a burger of the week. Initially, the restaurant won’t offer breakfast as it did under the previous owners, Estes said.

The soft opening for family and friends is scheduled for Sept. 9 with a grand opening set for Sept. 12, he said.

Estes, 50, a 1991 Fairfield High School graduate, understands with the staffing shortage and rising prices, this isn’t the best time to open a restaurant.

“God will provide,” he said when asked about the challenges. “People still need to eat. I think some companies have declined when it comes to quality. I will never let that happen. I will never compromise.”

Eventually, he said, he wants to expand with a possible location in Trenton. He’d like to own three locations, one called Red’s and two called Walley Burgers, and one food truck, he said.

“We all know about the American dream,” he said. “I always said, ‘That’s nice but that won’t happen to me.’ Now it’s about to happen. This is my dream and it’s time.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Red’s Hamburger Shop

WHERE: 103 S Riverside Drive, New Miami

HOURS AFTER SEPT. 12: Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday: closed.

PHONE: 513-863-9210