Rare Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of region

A rare Red Flag Warning has been extended into most of the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon. This comes on the back of a forecast of windy and significantly warmer weather with storms possibly at night.
The original red flag warning started at noon. The gusty winds could also lead to rapidly spreading fires. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged in these areas. It should be taken into consideration area wide today.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire Tri-State area that started at noon and continues through 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds will range from 15 to 30 mph this afternoon but gust up to 50 mph. This could lead to some tree limbs coming down and power outages.
The incredible warm up is also a huge part of today’s story. We’ll warm to 79 by 4 p.m. It will be dry and mostly cloudy during the day so this is a warm up you can experience.
This warm and windy weather is here today because of a strong cold front out to our west. This will bring in a line of showers and storms later this evening. It looks like storms should move into southeast Indiana by 9-10 p.m. and then push east across the viewing area in the overnight hours. There is still a low end severe weather risk (marginal risk) to encompass the high wind threat for a few stronger storms. Obviously, the wind is going to be an issue before, during and after rainfall.
Wednesday evening storms
Spotty, light showers will linger into Thursday morning. Temperatures cool to 52 overnight and then warm back to 60 on Thursday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and a lot of the day will be dry.
Temperatures settle into more “average” levels for the end of the week and weekend ahead.
