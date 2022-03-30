Rare Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of region

The incredible warm up is also a huge part of today’s story. We’ll warm to 79 by 4 p.m. It will be dry and mostly cloudy during the day so this is a warm up you can experience.

This warm and windy weather is here today because of a strong cold front out to our west. This will bring in a line of showers and storms later this evening. It looks like storms should move into southeast Indiana by 9-10 p.m. and then push east across the viewing area in the overnight hours. There is still a low end severe weather risk (marginal risk) to encompass the high wind threat for a few stronger storms. Obviously, the wind is going to be an issue before, during and after rainfall.