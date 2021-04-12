Raising Cane’s update: Owners hope to open Hamilton restaurant this summer

“The targeted opening of Raising Cane’s in Hamilton is in late June,” the company said in response to an inquiry by this media outlet.

That comes as good news for city residents and those who work in Hamilton, who have been hungering for more fast-casual restaurants. While the city a few years ago was creating its Plan Hamilton strategic plan, people expressed a desire for surh dining options as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.