Raising Cane’s update: Owners hope to open Hamilton restaurant this summer

The building on Main Street that will house a Raising Cane’s restaurant is coming along and the targeted date for its opening is two months away.
“The targeted opening of Raising Cane’s in Hamilton is in late June,” the company said in response to an inquiry by this media outlet.
That comes as good news for city residents and those who work in Hamilton, who have been hungering for more fast-casual restaurants. While the city a few years ago was creating its Plan Hamilton strategic plan, people expressed a desire for surh dining options as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.
People were delighted when a Chipotle opened in the summer of 2019 in the 1400 block of Main Street — the same block where the Raising Cane’s will be. The closest Panera is in Fairfield Township.
Developers tore down the vacant former Aaron’s Rent To Own location to make way for the eatery, which is next to Bob Evans and across from Kroger.
The city’s West Side has been gaining new shops, restaurants and bars at a rapid clip as companies redevelop abandoned buildings or construct new ones in anticipation of the gigantic indoor sports complex called Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill that is scheduled to begin opening at the end of this year.