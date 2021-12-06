Temps to decrease today; light snow expected later this week

Light rain continues into the later morning hours on Monday and temperatures were around 47 degrees at 8 a.m.
Rain quickly exits and will be done by 10 a.m. for all Southwest Ohio areas. The rest of Monday will have colder air taking over.
Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s in the afternoon with gusty winds. We will see northwest winds at 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph will continue all afternoon.
The breezy northwest wind will also drive in much colder air. We’ll bottom out at 21 overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 34.
There will be a chance for light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With lows in the mid 20s, there’s strong confidence in our precipitation type. This won’t be a big system, but models are showing the potential for a light, measurable event. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible.
About the Author