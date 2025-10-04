QuikTrip West Chester Twp. grand opening includes gas-for-a-year drawing

“As we continue to grow in Ohio, we are excited to introduce ourselves to our neighbors and community by offering a fun, family-friendly event,” Jefferson said.

“We are excited to show how QuikTrip brings jobs, efficient service and reliable support to our neighborhoods and we look forward to being a trusted resource in every city we serve.”

Besides the free gas drawing, other giveaways during the opening include snacks including donut holes, cookies, pickles, along with items from C4, Monster, Frito-Lay and Utz. Known for its full-service kitchen, QuikTrip offers quick grab-and-go meals and snacks along with drinks and made-to-order food. The store features the company’s new coffee system offering 12 options, including hot and iced lattes.

The store will have pumps for 12 cars and six, high-flow diesel bays.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, business has about 1,000 stores nationally and has been operating about 70 years. The West Chester store will be Ohio’s third location and Butler County’s first.

Last summer a QuikTrip opened on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, across from the University of Dayton arena. There is also a QuikTrip in Clermont County’s New Richmond.

Plans have been approved for QuikTrip stores in Fairfield on the south end of Ohio 4 across from Woodridge Boulevard and in Hamilton on the southeast corner of Ohio 4 and High Street/Ohio 129.