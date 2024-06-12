Pyramid Hill’s upcoming events, programs: List to help you plan your summer

Dogs & Doughnuts

10 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.

Bring your furry family along to craft pet-friendly treats and treasures at the park. Snack on doughnuts and work together with your dog to create a unique masterpiece. Dogs & Doughnuts events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general park admission. All dogs must remain leashed. Susan Domonkos supports the series.

· Saturday, July 6: Tie-dye a bandana for your furry friend.

· Saturday, Aug. 3: Pose your pup for a portrait by a caricature artist and create a paw print bouquet.

Family Fun on the Hill

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate play and creativity with the whole family at Pyramid Hill. Join in on artist-led projects and nature adventures as you explore the park together at these monthly programs. Family Fun on the Hill events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general admission.

· Sat. July 13: Strike a Pose; Strike a pose as you create self-portraits with artist Julia Lipovsky, make and play with puppets from artist Lizzy Duquette, and join in on kid friendly yoga inspired by the animals that live around us.

· Sat., Aug. 10: Sounds All Around; Explore the noises all around you as you create a nature sound map, play with percussion instruments from Band in a Van, and enjoy a performance from the Cincinnati Opera.

Summer Series for Kids

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

From creating artwork to meeting critters, these bi-weekly summer art and nature workshops for kids ages 5-12 are a summer tradition for many families in Butler County. Returning are favorites from years past, like Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, and new workshops will include kite-making and copper tooling. Each workshop requires registration through Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/summerseriesforkids2024

· Fri., June 14: Copper Creations; Carve designs into copper sheets using wooden tools in this hands-on workshop inspired by the ancient artwork of the People of the Hopewell culture. Participants are encouraged to visit the Mounds, Moon, and Stars exhibition. Organized by the Great Circle Alliance, this exhibition explores the ceremonial sites we now call the Newark Earthworks and the astounding expertise of those who built them.

· Fri., June 28: Kite Making; Craft your own kite with step-by-step guidance from artist Lizzy Duquette. Then, put your kite creation to the test throughout Pyramid Hill’s 300 acres of park grounds.

· Fri., July 12: “Only Owls” In this program, participants will meet three Ohio native owls from the Glen Helen Raptor Center and discover their unique adaptations that make them masters of the night.

· Friday, July 26: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom; Bang on buckets and learn to make rhythm with everyday objects alongside percussionist Stan Ginn.

Nature/Nurture Series: Outdoor Yoga

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Every other Saturday, from June 15 through August 24, cultivate mindfulness and explore the natural world in our Nature/Nurture series. Relax and practice mindful movement in nature at our summer yoga series, designed for beginners and experienced practitioners alike. Enjoy a calming practice that fosters flexibility and strength in a beautiful outdoor setting amidst sculptures, fields and forests. Registration is required. Register at www.pyramidhill.org/events. The Nature/Nurture series at Pyramid Hill is sponsored by the Photography Club of Cincinnati.

Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby

Sat., June 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Create a family tradition in the great outdoors with the annual Fishing Derby. Test your skills in a catch-and-release contest that kids and adults can enjoy together and learn about healthy watersheds with Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Fishing Derby is a drop-in event (no registration required) and is free to participants thanks to the support of Wilks Insurance.

New: Story Time for Littles

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Listen, move, play and create at our art and nature story time for children 4 and under. Stories curated with help from The Lane Libraries. This program is best suited for children 4 and under and their grown-ups, although older children are welcome. Story Time for Littles events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general Park admission.

· Fri., June 21: Nocturnal Animals; Learn about nocturnal animals, their habits, and their importance with the help of sensory activities and night-themed crafts.

· Fri., July 19: Scribble & Wiggle; One wiggly line has the potential to be anything. Scribble and wiggle along to stories about creating entire masterpieces out of simple lines.

· Fri., Aug. 16: Plants & Trees; Make leaf prints and learn about the wonderful plants and trees we see outside every day.

Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing

Sun., Aug. 18, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cultivate mindfulness and explore the natural world in our Nature/Nurture series. Forest Bathing, or Shinrin-Yoku (“Bathing in the Healing Elements of the Forest”) is an evidence-based practice from Japan that quiets the mind by gently re-awakening our five senses. The session involves a slow guided walk, a sequence of soothing, nature-based readings, moments of stillness, and poetry that will be led by Pam Lowe Cho, ANFT-Certified Forest Therapy Guide. Registration is required. Register at www.pyramidhill.org/events. The Nature/Nurture series at Pyramid Hill was sponsored by the Photography Club of Cincinnati.

Adult Workshop: Botanical Painting

Sun., Aug. 25, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn the basics of making your own paints, then use natural paints to paint local flora in this workshop led by artist Devan Horton. No experience necessary. Registration is required. Register at www.pyramidhill.org/events.

The park’s weekend hours have also been extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, through Sept. 22. Park hours on Mon. through Thurs. are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete schedule of programs, including dates, times, and to register for programs, go to www.pyramidhill.org.