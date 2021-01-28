Pyramid Hill to feature exhibition in Hamilton to reflect on COVID-19 pandemic

Artists are invited to submit their work for “Out of the Darkness” through Friday, January 29 at 11:45 p.m. Artists may submit their work in all mediums (except audio and video.) The entry fee is $30 for two entries and $10 for each additional entry. For more details on how to submit work, go to www.pyramidhill.org.

The exhibition will run from March 8 through May 23

“Out of the Darkness” will be on display in the large gallery at Pyramid Hill’s Ancient Sculpture Museum. Works for the exhibition will be juried by the Pyramid Hill Art Committee. Around 20 to 30 pieces are expected to be on display.

As part of the “Out of the Darkness” exhibition, Pyramid Hill will also include an exhibition of masks. Pyramid Hill is accepting donations of sanitized masks to be loaned for the exhibition until Feb. 26. Pyramid Hill is asking for sanitized masks that are creative, fun, and unique. Participants are asked to bring donations to the park’s Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily or mail them to 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.

“Masks as art serve as a symbol of the struggle, loss and challenges that we’ve experienced through this past year, so by utilizing masks as a material for the installation, we wish to honor those experiences and highlight the power of art in doing so,” Roach said.

There will be a public reception for “Out of the Darkness,” which will be held on Art and Earth Day on April 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The reception is free to attend and open to all.