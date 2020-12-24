Pyramid Hill launches annual fundraising campaign in Hamilton: How to help

“Maybe it’s more important now more than ever that people have a place where they can come and de-stress,” Sanders said. “Being in nature, observing art, observing the interaction between art and nature, and just having a little safe space and time to decompress and lose some of the tension that the current living situation causes all of us.

“I think it’s more important now more than ever, and the funds that we get from our donors help us maintain the programs, and maintain the work that we do here, so we can offer that space and keep it in good shape for people to come and enjoy, and hopefully, have that little oasis in a stressful life.”

The park can accommodate everybody from those who want to exercise and walk their dogs to those who want to stop and sit, read, paint, and enjoy the art. Programming like Fitton on the Hill, Yappy Hour, and children’s programs have also been popular.

The goal of the Annual Fund Campaign is to achieve or exceed $30,000. Donations to the campaign can be made online via Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/support or by phone at (513) 868-8336.

Pyramid Hill has just sent a letter to donors and members, and a notice announcing the fundraiser will be posted on the park’s website and social media channels.

“Pyramid Hill provides a welcome sanctuary for individuals and families during these challenging times. They are able to enjoy both art and nature in a space that provides for a safe and socially distancing environment,” said Jack Whalen, campaign chair and Pyramid Hill board member.

Pyramid Hill brings people to art in nature. The park features over 60 pieces of monumental outdoor sculpture in a natural setting of hills, meadows, and forests. The Ancient Sculpture Museum features Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian, and Egyptian sculpture dating to 1550 B.C.

It is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton. General admission to the park is $8 for adults and $3 for children.