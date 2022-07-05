Pyramid Hill hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ for folks with pets to enjoy park

Pet owners and their canine companions can take a walk around Pyramid Hill’s 350-plus acre sculpture park, visit with other pet lovers, and finish with a drink or a treat at the visitors center, where drinks will be available for purchase.

“There are not many places in Hamilton for you and your pets to go. So, this is an opportunity for your furry friends to come out and be social with other pets,” Robinson said.

The event will benefit Butler County’s Animal Friends Humane Society, who will be at both Yappy Hour events with their pet mobile for on-site adoptions of cats and dogs. The pet mobile will be located next to the Visitor’s Center.

“If you’re looking for someone to adopt, they will have a bunch of friends here for you to meet and see if they are the right fit for your home,” Robinson said.

Pyramid Hill will take donations of food or treats for admission to the event; guests can access the event with a donation of one medium or large bag of pet food or two bags of treats. Following each event, donations will be given to Animal Friends Humane Society. Guests who do not bring donations have the option of paying the standard park admission fee, which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and under are free.

During Yappy Hour, pet owners will have a chance to share stories and build community with other dog owners and pet lovers. They can also enjoy the trails and explore different areas of the park. Guests might also meet one of the park’s cats, Janice, or her daughter, Jean. (A sticker of Janice is available for $3 on Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/shop.)

How to go

What: Yappy Hour at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

More info: Visit pyramidhill.org. Dogs, cats, and other pets are welcome