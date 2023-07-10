X

Pyramid Hill Boulevard in Hamilton expected to be repaved in 2024

News
By
7 minutes ago

Hamilton City Council last month renegotiated a project agreement with the state’s transportation agency so Ohio 128 won’t be a patchwork of asphalt.

City Council approved a $110,000 expenditure as the Ohio Department of Transportation repaves Ohio 128, which is Pyramid Hill Boulevard at the city corporation limits until it reaches the New London Road/Columbia Bridge intersection.

“It just makes sense that we didn’t want a patchwork of asphalt along that major boulevard in our city, so we took the opportunity to negotiate that with ODOT, and they were very willing to work with us on that,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Rich Engle.

Because the city requested ODOT pave the section of Pyramid Hill Drive between the two planned repaving sections, they had to enter into a new agreement, known as a Local Public Agency Agreement.

In October, Engle presented the ODOT project to City Council saying there are two portions that have combined Hamilton/ODOT delineation. These two areas are a short section just south of the Columbia Bridge and a section farther south at the city’s southern corporation limit.

This ODOT project is expected to be awarded in February, so construction would take place in the summer and fall of 2024, said ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller. The $5.3 million project is more than 11 miles in scope, starting at New Haven Road in Hamilton County and ending at New London Road/Pershing Avenue in Hamilton. About 1.24 miles of the project is in the city of Hamilton (from near Flamingo Drive to Pershing Avenue).

Fuller said the target for completion will be in November, but that timeline is dependent on the bidding process.

Engle said the concrete work was planned to be completed ahead of the ODOT project, in particular the ADA-compliant ramps.

“We’re already out there working with the contractor taking care of the concrete work and making sure we have the appropriate ADA-compliant handicapped ramps,” he said. “We’re also working on New London Road, working with the same contractor as well, removing that grassy median and restoring with a hardscape median and extending the turn lane.”

In Other News
1
New Butler Tech retail sales program prepping teens for careers
2
How the Wehr homestead in Butler County brought two families together
3
Column: City leaders seek to have Hamiltonian awarded Medal of Honor
4
McCrabb: Middletown woman measures her life in marathon miles, not...
5
Organizers hope to expand one-day Greek Fest in the future

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top