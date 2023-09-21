Pyramid Hill Art Fair this weekend has slate of activities in addition to art and food vendors

HAMILTON — Creators and art lovers from across the Southwest Ohio region are gearing up for Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s annual signature event.

The Pyramid Hill Art Fair is a two-day festival that has art, live entertainment, family friendly activities, food trucks and adult beverages.

“For Art Fair this year, because we wanted to bring more people out to the park for our special event, members are free and children 12 and under are free, and people ages 13 and older are only $5 per person, which is half the price of our regular park admission,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, interim executive director at Pyramid Hill.

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is in its 21st year. In addition to shopping and listening to music, guests can take a leisurely walk and come home with a handmade or handcrafted item such as a piece of jewelry or a new painting.

“In my mind, Art Fair is the start of fall, so, it’s a really exciting time to visit the park. Art Fair is the culmination of everything that the park represents, and it truly is art and nature. I’m excited we can have a full weekend where the community can come together and enjoy the end of summer, and the beginning of fall, and look forward to what’s ahead,” said Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill.

She said, “This is such a fun event, and there’s so much to enjoy. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Art Fair, one of the park’s largest, annual events, will feature more than 70 artists that will sell one-of-a-kind handmade items. Participating artists will showcase painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, woodworking, metal, sculptures, mixed-media, wearable art and more. Artists will have their artwork on display, and it will also be available for sale.

“About two-thirds of our artists are returning favorites, and they have been coming to the park for several years, and one-third of the artists are brand-new artists, who have never been to Art Fair. So, we’re looking forward to the mix of our best-loved artists with some new artisans that we’ve never had come out,” Templeton Wilson said

The artists’ booths will be set amongst the monumental modern and contemporary sculptures that dot Pyramid Hill’s grounds.

There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend presented on the Cincinnati Public Radio stage inside the Pavilion. Performance times are listed below. For a complete schedule, go to pyramidhill.org/signatureevents.

Family-friendly activities will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be an expanded Kids Zone with a Community Cardboard Castle project and two bounce houses. Family Yoga classes will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.

Neusole Glassworks will offer live glassblowing demonstrations in the beer garden. Salon de Refusés, a new contemporary art exhibition, will be on display in the Ancient Sculpture Museum and guests can also view the “In Pieces” installation on the park grounds. The Pyramid House will also be open throughout the weekend.

How to go

What: Art Fair

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free admission to Pyramid Hill members and children 12 years and younger. Admission for non-members ages 13 and older is $5 per person.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org. Due to limited parking, visitors are encouraged to carpool.

Entertainment

Saturday

Xander Wells (solo folk singer), 11 a.m.

Dravin and the Ravens (rock), 12:30 p.m.

Your Ol Pal Don Pruett & His Personal Friends, 2:30 p.m.

Queen City Silver Stars (island vibes), 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

Mark Joshua (solo folk singer), 11 a.m.

Butler Philharmonic, 2 p.m.