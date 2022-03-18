Pyramid Hill adds two new team members as it celebrates 25 years

Templeton Wilson spent her summers growing up at Chautauqua Institution and credits that experience with developing her love for the arts. She and her husband have two daughters. When she’s not working, Templeton Wilson enjoys photography, and she is an avid gardener. Also, she currently serves as the president of the Miami University Alumni Band.

Templeton Wilson comes to Pyramid Hill after a career serving Miami University’s four campuses and most recently, she was a part of Cincinnati Ballet fundraising team that completed a $30.8 million capital campaign.

“We are really trying to kick off some new programming, especially for our members, to celebrate our 25 years and with the expansion of our mission into Fortified Hill and the preservation of that history, I think that’s going to be a really exciting time,” Templeton Wilson said.

Zach Robinson has a background in theater administration. He spent the last three years with Know Theatre of Cincinnati as the artistic and community relations manager. He brings programming and festival planning expertise to Pyramid Hill.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to create new events, and to re-contextualize and grow the events that we already have,” Robinson said.

Robinson started with Pyramid Hill on Feb. 1. He resides in Fairfield. His hobbies include gardening, writing and playing video games on Nintendo Switch. He has two cats named after pirates, Hawkins and Patchy.

As a theater administrator, one of his biggest jobs was producing Cincinnati’s Fringe Festival, which is a two-week festival of art, dance, visual art, theater art and music. Event planning and organizational skills are a few of the strengths he brings to his new role at Pyramid Hill. He’s excited to start planning for the Art & Music Festival and Journey Borealis.

“I’m excited to bring my expertise in event planning to these big events as well as working on creating smaller, new events that will eventually go out into the park,” Robinson said.

Pyramid Hill has served as the premier cultural tourist attraction in Butler County for several years. With 350-acres of land, over 80 outdoor, permanent collection sculptures and an Ancient Sculpture Museum that displays Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian and Egyptian artifacts, Pyramid Hill attracts over 70,000 visitors annually.

Community members can watch for special events in the summer and fall, which will help to celebrate Pyramid Hill’s 25th anniversary, including art openings and a public opening of Fortified Hill in the fall.