Put trash, recycling out tonight as Rumpke crews expected to run routes early Thursday morning

Rumpke crews will be out extra early Thursday morning to attempt to service as many customers as possible before weather and road conditions deteriorate.
With the earlier start time, Rumpke stresses the importance of customers placing trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.
“We provide an essential, critical service, and we don’t take our responsibility lightly,” said Bill Rumpke III, region vice president. “We understand that timely, dependable collection helps protect human health and the environment; however, we must ensure the safety of our team members and the motoring public when planning our operations. To help get our trucks on and off of the roadway before driving conditions become hazardous, we will start extra early Thursday.”
Rumpke III said with the anticipated bad weather Thursday and Friday, crews may not be able to return to residences that do not have their trash and recycling out when routes are made.
“If we are unable to service customers on Thursday, we will collect additional material on their next (scheduled) service day,” he said.
Rumpke hopes to be able to service Friday customers on schedule; however, that will largely depend on road conditions. If there will be a service delay, Rumpke will send out a notification. Customers can also visit www.rumpke.com for service updates.
