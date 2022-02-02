Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Put trash, recycling out tonight as Rumpke crews expected to run routes early Thursday morning

Rumpke FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Rumpke FILE PHOTO

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 22 minutes ago
Rumpke region VP: ‘If we are unable to service customers on Thursday, we will collect additional material on their next (scheduled) service day.’

Rumpke crews will be out extra early Thursday morning to attempt to service as many customers as possible before weather and road conditions deteriorate.

With the earlier start time, Rumpke stresses the importance of customers placing trash and recycling at the curb Wednesday night.

“We provide an essential, critical service, and we don’t take our responsibility lightly,” said Bill Rumpke III, region vice president. “We understand that timely, dependable collection helps protect human health and the environment; however, we must ensure the safety of our team members and the motoring public when planning our operations. To help get our trucks on and off of the roadway before driving conditions become hazardous, we will start extra early Thursday.”

Rumpke III said with the anticipated bad weather Thursday and Friday, crews may not be able to return to residences that do not have their trash and recycling out when routes are made.

“If we are unable to service customers on Thursday, we will collect additional material on their next (scheduled) service day,” he said.

Rumpke hopes to be able to service Friday customers on schedule; however, that will largely depend on road conditions. If there will be a service delay, Rumpke will send out a notification. Customers can also visit www.rumpke.com for service updates.

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
2
Lakota adopts new COVID-19 rules, weighs post-Super Bowl off day, preps
3
Serious injury crash closes busy Middletown road
4
Kettering Health resumes most elective procedures
5
Heavy sleet and ice are biggest concerns of storm moving through region

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top