Pumpkin catapulting event in Oxford promotes composting; Miami students welcome

Raghu also said she hopes the event can help decrease the number of smashed pumpkins left to rot on the streets and sidewalks, while still capturing the fun of destroying them.

“That was another part of it too, ‘hey you want to smash some pumpkins and maybe not make the Mile Square crummy?” Raghu said. “Why don’t you bring the pumpkin to the catapult and then you can smash it there.”

To assist Raghu in her goals, she sent a flurry of emails to the Talawanda science department. Physics teacher Heidi Schran responded with interest in the project.

“I observed a classroom where the teacher had been building with his students, a large catapult… I thought ever since that was almost 15, 16 years ago, I wanted to build one with my students.” Schran said. “Chantel reaching out gave me the activation energy to get over that hump.”

The trebuchet plans to be around 10 feet high with its arm fully extended. Schran said they’re basing their project on a trebuchet that can launch a six-pound rock up to 150 feet.

“My students are a really great group of people, so doing anything with them is really fun,” Schran said. “...These are all kinds of design process things that are really neat for them,

Going forward, Raghu said she hopes the success of the event this year can lead to it becoming an annual one.

“I would love for Miami students to show up,” Raghu said. “...Plus, it’s just being fun because you get to extend some of that Halloween joy a little bit longer.”