Public shares opinions on Middletown’s sweeping school alignment plan

Middletown Schools Superintendent Deborah Houser said district officials were grateful for the input of school families to a district online survey at the start of the redistricting process, which could eventually impact thousands of students and their families.

“Your feedback and (survey) participation ensure that this process reflects the voices and priorities of our community,” stated Houser.

“As we work together to shape the future of Middletown City Schools, your input has helped clarify the factors that matter most in creating a redistricting plan that serves our students and families effectively.”

Officials said the top priorities identified in the survey based on public responses are: Creating boundaries that assign students to their nearest school; modifying boundaries in a way that impacts as few students as possible; balancing enrollment among schools equitably and ensuring entire neighborhoods are assigned to the same school.

“These priorities are guiding our efforts and highlight the collective importance we all place on stability, proximity, and equity. We’re committed to honoring these values as we proceed with the next steps in the redistricting process,” she said.

Houser has previously said the overall redistricting strategy is to more efficiently apply the district’s resources, funds, programs and personnel while allowing more kindergarten and elementary students to attend schools in their neighborhoods.

She has stressed no final decisions have yet been made regarding grade and attendance boundaries for K-6 schools.

Scheduled to begin by the start of the 2025-2026 school year, it will be the first re-districting of the 5,900-student school system since 2011.

The next step involving the public will be creating “preliminary boundary scenarios,” according to district officials.

The public is invited to a 6 p.m. Dec. 3 meeting at Middletown High School’s Community Room – 601 North Breiel Blvd. - where school parents and others will be able to see neighborhood attendance boundary maps and other information on the proposed plan.

Houser said the public will also be able to “provide your feedback and engage in discussions about these options.”

“Our district leadership team will be present to answer any questions. Your continued involvement is essential as we work toward a plan that supports our students and strengthens our schools.”

More survey results and other information on the redistricting plan is available at the Middletown Schools’ website.