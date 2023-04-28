Public invited to watch ‘Rewriting Mallory’ film by Miami University capstone class

“‘Rewriting Mallory’ is a short film created by the MJF Department’s capstone class this past spring; and is written, directed and produced by Miami students following professional film set standards and equipment usage,” said Production Manager Katie Johnston on behalf of the team, called Pancake Pictures.

The film will air from 3:30-5 p.m. May 7 in the Leonard Theatre, Peabody Hall, on the college campus. A reception will follow.