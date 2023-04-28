Public invited to watch ‘Rewriting Mallory’ film by Miami University capstone class

A Dept. of Media, Journalism and Film capstone class at Miami University in Oxford is hosting a first showing of a film its student shot in Oxford, Eaton and Hamilton.
“‘Rewriting Mallory’ is a short film created by the MJF Department’s capstone class this past spring; and is written, directed and produced by Miami students following professional film set standards and equipment usage,” said Production Manager Katie Johnston on behalf of the team, called Pancake Pictures.
The film will air from 3:30-5 p.m. May 7 in the Leonard Theatre, Peabody Hall, on the college campus. A reception will follow.
“Rewriting Mallory” is the telling of the story of two people struggling to maintain control amidst the “messy reality of an unpredictable life,” states a news release. “Joshua, a young man dealing with grief after the passing of his sister, turns to writing as a means of processing his emotions,” the release states. “Mallory, a young woman who seems to always be one step behind, finds her life crumbling in front of her over the course of one awful day. Stories collide.”
About the Author