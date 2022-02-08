Public invited to Soup-er Bowl benefit supporting local food bank

Butler County Educational Services Center is conducting a Soup-er Bowl Benefit to support Shared Harvest Foodbank this week.
The benefit is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 400 N. Erie Blvd. Butler County Educational Service Center will serve a soup meal and broadcast football games on the big screen. Stop by to eat in or drive-thru, and leave a donation.
For each $5 donated, the donor will receive one entry to win a Bengals gift basket valued at $250.
Shared Harvest provides food to most of the local food banks as well as Friday food bags for Butler County school children.
In Other News
1
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen
2
Mechanic accidentally catches garage on fire in Middletown
3
RiversEdge announces lineup for David Shaw’s Big River Get Down
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
5
Hamilton’s recreational trail continues with work near Spooky Nook
About the Author