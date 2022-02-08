Hamburger icon
Public invited to Soup-er Bowl benefit supporting local food bank

Butler County Educational Services Center will hold a Butler County Soup-er Bowl Benefit Feb. 11, 2022 for Shared Harvest. The benefit will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 N. Erie Blvd. The Butler County Educational Service Center is the central educational and service resource for schools, government agencies, families, children and the community of Butler County. It was established in 1914. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By , Staff Writer
37 minutes ago

Butler County Educational Services Center is conducting a Soup-er Bowl Benefit to support Shared Harvest Foodbank this week.

The benefit is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 400 N. Erie Blvd. Butler County Educational Service Center will serve a soup meal and broadcast football games on the big screen. Stop by to eat in or drive-thru, and leave a donation.

For each $5 donated, the donor will receive one entry to win a Bengals gift basket valued at $250.

Shared Harvest provides food to most of the local food banks as well as Friday food bags for Butler County school children.

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

