Public invited to Lakota, MLK holiday celebration

The annual “Live The Dream March For Unity,” which was founded in 1998 by current organizer Gail Webster of the West Chester Presbyterian Church, is one of the largest MLK holiday events in Butler County and draws sponsors and participants from both West Chester and Liberty townships.

A long-time supporter is Lakota Schools, which is the biggest school district in the county.

Recent years saw a COVID-pandemic pause in the post-march gathering to honor MLK student essay winners, said Lauren Boettcher, manager of school and community relations for the 17,500-student school system.

“Lakota has been a longstanding partner for our community’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And the student contest is always a great extra enrichment opportunity to promote to our students and their families, and we especially enjoy celebrating the work of our student winners each year,” said Boettcher of the event in the Sabin Hall of Liberty Center.

“We are excited to see the in-person program return this year and look forward to honoring our students and the historical significance of the day.”

Numerous groups, including West Chester Twp. Police and Fire Departments, along with local political, school and community leaders, participate in the mile-long march around and through the Liberty Center property.

The march ties in both townships by starting just across Liberty Way, near the Interstate 75 interchange, in a West Chester merchant’s parking lot and then participates cross the roadway into Liberty Twp. and its expansive, mixed-use Liberty Center grounds.

This year’s “Historical Interview” contest theme challenged students to interview an individual who lived through some part of the Civil Rights Movement. Students were asked to capture the individual’s personal experience, then reflect together on what has changed and what work is left to do in pursuit of MLK’s goal for racial unity.

All winning essays, skits, songs, artwork or videos will be recognized during the post-march program, also complete with a keynote address and live music from a community choir. A video series produced by West Chester Township’s multimedia team and to be released in the weeks following MLK Day zooms shares each winning entry.

Those locally and beyond are invited to gather at the southwest corner of the Cabela’s parking lot, 7250 Cabela Drive, at the intersection of Tylers Place Boulevard and Cabela Drive at 10 a.m. Jan. 15.

Participants will proceed to Liberty Center’s Sabin Hall, where the community program, which is free, will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.